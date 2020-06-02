Low-key celebrations mark Telangana formation day

Telangana celebrated its formation day on Tuesday with fervour though the festivities were on a low-key in view of COVID-19 pandemic as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asserted his government would continue to work for all-round development of the state which came into being in 2014. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among those who greeted the people on the occasion.

Rao paid homage at the "Telangana martyrs memorial" in front of the state legislature here remembering those who sacrificed their life for the cause of separate statehood. He unfurled the national flag at Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Ministers camp office-cum-official residence later.

Greeting people on the occasion, the Chief Minister said his government rededicates itself to the welfare of people and all-round development of the state, an official release said. In contrast to the distress in agriculture and problems in drinking water supply at the time of states formation in 2014, Telangana is now ahead in the farm sector and the water problem had been solved with the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha scheme, he said.

The state has also achieved major progress in electricity, irrigation, education, health, industrial and IT sectors, Rao, who also completed six years in office, said. The formation day was celebrated across the state on a low-key in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Ruling TRS, opposition Congress, BJP, TDP and others also organised celebrations in their respective party offices. President Kovind telephoned Rao and conveyed his greetings, expressing hope that the state would march forward in all fields, an official release said here.

Rao thanked the president, it said. Modi said people from the state are excelling in a wide range of sectors.

"This state is making valuable contributions to the growth trajectory of India. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the people of Telangana," he tweeted. In his message, the Vice-President said Telanganahas long been a meeting place for diverse languages and cultures.

"Representing India's composite culture & pluralism, the state has been making immense contribution to development of the country in different spheres," Naidu wrote on Twitter. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, whose birthday coincided with the state formation day, greeted the people.

The Chief Minister met Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan and greeted her. He wished the Governor a long and healthy life, the release said. Soundararajan expressed happiness that her birthday coincided with the Telangana formation day.

The release also said Kendre Balaji, a farmer from Komram Bheem Asifabad district, who cultivated apples for the first time in the state, presented a box of the fruit and an apple sapling to the Chief Minister. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar hoisted the national flag at the BRK Bhavan, where the Secretariat is functioning, and conveyed wishes to people and employees.

Telangana, carved out of Andhra Pradesh, came into existence as the 29th state of the country on June 2, 2014 following a protracted struggle for statehood..