Migrant workers in quarantine booked for wandering outside

Migrant workers in quarantine booked for wandering outsidePTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:15 IST
Two migrant workers, who were home quarantined after returning from other states, have been booked for wandering outside, police said on Tuesday
During a surprise check, Mukul and Shivam were not found in their home, Station House Officer of the Sikrada police station Ajay Kumar said
Meanwhile, a dozen shopkeepers at Miranpur town of the district were challaned on the first day of the lockdown 5.0 on Monday for not wearing face masks.
