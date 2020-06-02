Migrant workers in quarantine booked for wandering outside

Two migrant workers, who were home quarantined after returning from other states, have been booked for wandering outside, police said on Tuesday

During a surprise check, Mukul and Shivam were not found in their home, Station House Officer of the Sikrada police station Ajay Kumar said

Meanwhile, a dozen shopkeepers at Miranpur town of the district were challaned on the first day of the lockdown 5.0 on Monday for not wearing face masks.