3 killed in thunderbolt in Andhra Pradesh

Three persons were killed by a thunderbolt in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Monday evening. "They were passing by Ravada village yesterday evening. When it began to rain, they took shelter in a hut in the outskirts of the village. But a thunderbolt struck the hut, and all three of them died on the spot," Sub-Inspector (SI) B Siva Prasad, Chinamerangi Police Station said.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Parayya and Pandayya, as per SI Prasad, who were the residents of the Marvada village. "The bodies were shifted to Parvathipuram Government Hospital. The post-mortem will be done on Tuesday morning," said the sub-inspector. (ANI)