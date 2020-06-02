Left Menu
U’khand govt launches website of self-employment scheme for youths, migrants

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:41 IST
The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday launched a website of the Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana to make it easier for enterprising youths and migrants returning to the state to apply online for the scheme. The website msy.uk.gov.in has been hosted in the state data centre located at IT Park, chief minister's IT adviser Ravindra Dutt said. Applicants will have to register themselves on the website and create a log in ID to be able to apply online for the self-employment scheme, he said. They need to give personal details like their names, educational qualification, skills and the sector in which they would like to invest, on the website.

The scheme was launched by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on May 28 to encourage enterprising youths and migrants returning to the state in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic for self-employment. Loans will be given to eligible applicants under the scheme for projects worth Rs 25 lakh in the manufacturing sector and worth Rs 10 lakh in the service sector.

It will help in the state government's efforts towards reverse migration, Rawat had said at the time of launching the scheme. The loans under the scheme will be provided by nationalised banks, scheduled commercial banks and co-operative banks, he said. The MSME department will offer the margin money as grant under the scheme. According to the MSME policy, the upper limit for margin money in category A will be 25 per cent of the total cost of the project, 20 per cent in category B and 15 per cent in category C and D. Applicants should be at least 18 years of age, Dutt added.

