Maha lockdown: 1.21 lakh cases filed, over 23,600 people held

A total of 1,21,230 cases havebeen filed across Maharashtra under section 188 of the IPC forvarious offences during the coronavirus-induced lockdown sofar, and 23,651 people have been arrested, an official said onTuesday

While enforcing the lockdown, there were 258 incidentsof assault on policemen and 838 people have been held forthem, while 706 people were caught violating quarantine normsand sent back into isolation, he added

"We handled 99,516 calls at various police controlrooms across the state in connection with the virus. Policeregistered 1,330 cases of illegal transport, seized 77,435vehicles, and collected fines of Rs 6.22 crore," the officialinformed.