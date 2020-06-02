Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two cops hurt in attack by mentally-challenged man in UP's Banda

PTI | Banda | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:11 IST
Two cops hurt in attack by mentally-challenged man in UP's Banda

Two constables sustained injuries when a mentally-challenged man hurled stones at them in UP’s Banda on Tuesday afternoon, police said. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lal Bharat Kumar Pal, the incident took place at Chandausi Dera village under the Tindwari police station area of the district. Pal said they had received information that a mentally-challenged man was pelting people with stones. “Head Constable Devnarayan Tiwari and Constable Kuldeep reached the spot and tried to control him. But the man started hurling stones at them, injuring both,” he said, adding that Tiwari's condition is critical and he has been sent to Kanpur for treatment. The ASP said the man has been sent to a hospital for treatment.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks activist Navlakha's reply on NIA plea against HC order in Bhima Koregaon case

The Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha on NIAs plea challenging the Delhi High Court order seeking records of judicial proceedings before special courts in the national capital and Mumbai in the...

UK analysis shows people with Bangladeshi ethnicity at higher mortality risk

An analysis of the disproportionate effect the coronavirus outbreak in the UK appears to be having on members of ethnic minority groups has found that those of Bangladeshi ethnicity had around twice the risk of dying with the virus than whi...

Britannia Q4 net profit up 26 pc at Rs 372 cr

FMCG player Britannia Industries on Tuesday posted a 26.53 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 372.35 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 294.27 crore in January-Marc...

It is criminal not give cash support to MSMEs: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said it is criminal on the part of the government not to give immediate cash support to the MSMEs, which are closing down11 crore Indians are employed by MSMEs. 13rd of them are closing down permanent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020