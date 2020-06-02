Two cops hurt in attack by mentally-challenged man in UP's Banda

Two constables sustained injuries when a mentally-challenged man hurled stones at them in UP’s Banda on Tuesday afternoon, police said. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lal Bharat Kumar Pal, the incident took place at Chandausi Dera village under the Tindwari police station area of the district. Pal said they had received information that a mentally-challenged man was pelting people with stones. “Head Constable Devnarayan Tiwari and Constable Kuldeep reached the spot and tried to control him. But the man started hurling stones at them, injuring both,” he said, adding that Tiwari's condition is critical and he has been sent to Kanpur for treatment. The ASP said the man has been sent to a hospital for treatment.