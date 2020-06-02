UP: Man, two children die in accident

A 32-year-old man and his two children died while three other family members sustained serious injuries when the tractor they were riding overturned, police said. According to police, the accident took place near Kataiya village due to a problem in the steering of the tractor.

Kamlesh (32), who was driving the ill-fated tractor, died along with his son Anurag (12) and daughter Sandhya (8) while three of his family members sustained injuries, police said. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and the injured have been hospitalised, police added.