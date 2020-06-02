Cyclone Nisarga: Over 21,000 to be evacuated in Palghar

Over 21,000 residents of 22 villages in Maharashtra's Palghar district will be evacuated ahead of cyclonic storm 'Nisarga', which is likely to hit the coast on June 3, a district official said on Tuesday. As many as 21,080 villagers from Vasai, Palghar, Dahanu and Talasari talukas, which are likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm, have been shifted to safer places, district collector Dr Kailas Shinde said.

The district disaster management programme was in place and will be rolled out when necessary, he said, adding that all industrial and commercial establishments will remain closed during this period. Chemical units were directed to shut down safely and prohibitory orders have been issued to fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 4, the collector stated.

Ten teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for rescue operations in view of the cyclonic storm, which is likely to hit the west coast of Maharashtra on Wednesday..