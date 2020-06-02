Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MLA Shelar, Mumbai Mayor spar over cyclone preparedness

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:50 IST
BJP MLA Shelar, Mumbai Mayor spar over cyclone preparedness

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said he was shocked to note the BMCs disaster management cell for cyclone Nisarga will start functioning on Tuesday while the windstorm is only some hours away from hitting the state's coast. The former minister also questioned when will Mumbais disaster management plan be activated and asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra government to protect the megapolis and the state from the cyclonic storm.

However, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar trashed Shelars charges, saying minute-to-minute information is being received by the BMCs disaster management cell and the civic bodys personnel are on their toes. Shocked 2 note BMC Disaster mgmt cell for Cyclone will start 2day - w cyclone only hrs away ! When will Mumbai Disaster mgmt plan b activated? SOP, precautions, emergency steps? Disaster plan ? Evacuations if needed? BMC/Maha Govt must protect Mumbai/Maha ! Shelar tweeted after visiting the cell at the civic headquarters here.

Hitting back, Pednekar said Shelar is not some astrologer to predict that the BMC has failed even before the examination is held (the cyclone has reached Mumbai). The disaster management cell is receiving information regarding the cyclone every minute, Pednekar told a Marathi news channel.

She said teams of the National Disaster Response Force, life guards and the BMCs Fire Brigade are on their toes and ready to tackle any eventuality. We are also shifting to safer places those who areliving near the sea. We have warned fishermen to not venture into the sea...we are taking care to see there is no damage to life or property, said Pednekar, a Shiv Sena leader.

Earlier in the day, an IMD official said cyclone "Nisarga" is very likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" over the next 12 hours and cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday. The cyclonic storm will cross North Maharashtra and adjoining South Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibaug (in Maharashtra's Raigad), on June 3 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph, he said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

India launches $6.7 bln plan to boost electronics manufacturing

India launched a 6.65 billion plan on Tuesday to boost electronics manufacturing, saying it would start by offering five global smartphone makers incentives to establish or expand domestic production.The government is offering a production-...

Two held for possessing cocaine in Telangana

Hyderabad, June 2 PTITwo men were arrested here on Tuesday on charges of possessing cocaine, a senior police official said. The men had obtained inter-state pass during the COVID-19 lockdown and gone to Bengaluru under the pretext of sellin...

UK asks China to step back from the brink in Hong Kong

The UK government on Tuesday asked China to step back from the brink and respect Hong Kongs autonomy as it reiterated its plan to offer British National Overseas BNO passport holders in the region a path to citizenship if a controversial se...

Peru's dead mourned at barren cemetery for poor

The cemetery on a remote hill outside Perus teeming capital does not have granite tombstones, a green lawn or even paved roads. The dead from coronavirus here are buried on a hill filled only with dirt.As the number of COVID-19 deaths in Pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020