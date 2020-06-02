Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jessica Lal murder case convict Manu Sharma released from Tihar Jail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 19:19 IST
Jessica Lal murder case convict Manu Sharma released from Tihar Jail

Manu Sharma, who was serving a life term in the sensational 1999 Jessica Lal Murder case, was released from Tihar Jail on Monday after Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal approved his premature release, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Geol said on Tuesday. Baijal approved the release of Sharma, son of former Union minister Venod Sharma, on a recommendation by the Delhi Sentence Review Board (DSRB), which is under the Delhi Government, according to officials.

On May 28, the Delhi Home Department had issued an order for premature release of 19 convicts, including Sharma's, they said. "Sharma walked out of jail on Monday. He spent 17 years behind bars. His actual period with remission is 23 years and four months," Goel said.

Sharma was convicted in 2006 for shooting model Jessica Lal after she refused to serve him liquor at the Tamarind Court restaurant owned by socialite Bina Ramani at Qutub Colonnade in south Delhi's Mehrauli area on the night of April 30, 1999. A trial court had acquitted Sharma of the murder, but the high court, which undertook the case amid nationwide outrage and protests, reversed the trial court decision and sentenced him to a life term.

The Supreme Court in 2010 upheld the life sentence. "Manu Sharma was on parole since the first week of April. He was released from Tihar Jail on Monday," his lawyer Amit Sahni said.

According to the DSRB, Manu Sharma had availed parole 12 times and furlough 24 times. Sahni said Sharma''s conduct has been good throughout the jail period, and claimed that he was eligible for premature release.

Meanwhile, Women rights activists have called "unfortunate" the decision to prematurely release Sharma, saying it sets a wrong precedent. Calling the release "shocking and bizarre", Women's rights activist Shamina Shafiq said,"already the country has been dealing with so much as far as crimes against women are concerned. For Nirbhaya, it took so many years of turmoil to get justice for the family. We see one more person walking scott free..." PTI AMP BUN UZM PYK PYK

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain reports no new COVID-19 deaths since Sunday

Spain reported no new deaths from the coronavirus for the second day running on Tuesday, with cumulative deaths unchanged from Sundays total of 27,127, according to the health ministry.Diagnosed cases of the disease rose by 137 from Monday ...

Macy's flagship store in NYC, luxury shops looted amid protests over George Floyd death

Retail and luxury stores in Manhattans popular shopping destinations Madison and Fifth Avenues, including Macys flagship store, were vandalised as looters broke into the stores and stole merchandise worth thousands of dollars as violent pro...

PM Modi spoke to me about cyclone Nisarga and assured Centre's support: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray.

PM Modi spoke to me about cyclone Nisarga and assured Centres support Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray....

COVID-19: 6 more test positive in Goa's first containment zone

Six COVID-19 cases were detectedin Goa on Tuesday, all from Vascos Mangor Hill area, whichwas declared a containment zone after two cases were reporteda day earlier, an official saidGoa now has 79 COVID-19 case, though the number ofactive o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020