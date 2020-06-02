Raj Information Commission decides appeal in a day through WhatsApp

The Information Commission of Rajasthan has decided an appeal in just one day through WhatsApp in a matter related to life and liberty. A resident of Barmer, Bhagwan Singh, had feared arrest in a case registered against him at Ramsar Police Station of Barmer and had filed an RTI on Monday asking for copies of the FIR and 'roznamcha' (police diary) in 48 hours.

The police disposed of the application on May 22 and refused to give him the copies following which he filed the first appeal with the SP office but it was not heard till May 30. Singh made a second appeal on June 1 to the Information Commission through WhatsApp. The Commission immediately issued notice seeking clarification from Additional Superintendent of Police Barmer Khivansingh Bhati and fixed the hearing on June 2.

Soon after receiving the notice of the commission, the police gave Singh copies of the roznamcha. In the hearing held on Tuesday through WhatsApp, it was informed that the desired information has been provided. Disposing the appeal, Chief Information Commissioner Ashutosh Sharma asked the Barmer Police to ensure that information under RTI related to life and liberty be given within 48 hours in future.