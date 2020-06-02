Left Menu
Cyclone Nisarga: DGCA reiterates guidelines on adverse weather ops to airlines, pilots

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:22 IST
Cyclone Nisarga: DGCA reiterates guidelines on adverse weather ops to airlines, pilots

Indian aviation regulator DGCA issued a circular to airlines and pilots on Tuesday, reiterating its guidelines on adverse weather operations as Cyclone Nisarga approaches the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is expected to cross the north Maharashtra and the south Gujarat coasts late Wednesday evening.

"Domestic aviation activities have recently been started after a period of two months. Operators and individuals have a challenge at hand in restarting flying after a prolonged period of non-flying and the associated weather at this time of the year across India," The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in the circular. This circular is being issued to operators and pilots to reiterate some existing guidelines on adverse weather operations and suggested measures "to cater for the gap in flying of pilots", it said.

Operations at the Mumbai airport, which has been handling 50 domestic flights daily since May 25, are likely to be significantly affected on Wednesday due to the cyclone. "Fuel uplift calculation should be done very judiciously and it should take into account enroute and destination weather and trend forecast," the DGCA said.

In another guideline, the regulator stated: "Correct use of weather radar is very important, a common error is not having the weather radar in correct mode and range during take-off." Domestic passenger flights started in India on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. International passenger flights continue to remain suspended. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat on Tuesday and assured them of all help from the Centre as the cyclone approaches the country's western coast.

The IMD has said a low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression and will further intensify into a cyclonic storm..

