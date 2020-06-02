Left Menu
Punjab's COVID-19 death toll rises to 46, tally 2,342

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:39 IST
The death toll due to COVID-19 in Punjab rose to 46 on Tuesday, with two fresh fatalities and the total number of cases climbed to 2,342 as 41 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said. The deaths were reported from Ludhiana and Pathankot districts, they said.

An 86-year-old man, a resident of Fauji Mohalla in Ludhiana, died of coronavirus at a hospital in the district, an official said. He was suffering from asthma, the official said.

A 60-year-old man from Pathankot succumbed to coronavirus at a government hospital in Amritsar. He was also a patient of hypertension and was on ventilator support, the official added. Of the 41 fresh cases, 11 were reported in Amritsar, followed by eight in Pathankot, according to a medical bulletin.

Six cases were reported in Sangrur; four in Ludhiana; two each in Amritsar, Moga, Kapurthala and Gurdaspur; and one each in SBS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala and Faridkot, it stated. Fifteen of these patients contracted the virus from outside Punjab, the bulletin said.

Seventeen coronavirus patients were also discharged from various hospitals in Punjab after being cured, it said. With this, the total number of cured persons in the state has reached 2,017, it added.

According to the bulletin, there are 279 active cases in the state. Amritsar continues to lead the COVID-19 tally with 388 cases, followed by 256 in Jalandhar, 200 in Ludhiana, 157 in Tarn Taran, 140 in Gurdaspur, 130 in Hoshiarpur, 123 in Patiala, 113 in Mohali, 104 in SBS Nagar and 102 in Sangrur. There are 70 cases in Rupnagar, 69 in Pathankot, 66 in Muktsar, 64 each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Moga, 63 in Faridkot, 49 in Bathinda, 46 in Ferozepur, 44 in Fazilka, 38 in Kapurthala, 32 in Mansa and 24 in Barnala.

One patient is critical and on ventilator support, the bulletin said..

