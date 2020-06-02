Guj COVID-19 cases up by 415 to 17,632; 29 more die

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 415new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, taking the overall casecount to 17,632 and fatalities to 1,092, state Healthdepartment said

A total of 1,114 COVID-19 patients were dischargedfrom hospitals in the day, taking the tally of the recoveredcases to 11,894, it said, adding that the number of activecases in Gujarat now stands at 4,646 of which 62 are onventilator.