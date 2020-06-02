MP COVID-19 cases up by 137 to 8,420; death toll 364

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 137 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, taking the total count of the infected people to 8,420 and the number of fatalities to 364, Health officials said. In some good news, no new coronavirus case was reported from 28 districts since Monday evening.

A total of 5,221 persons have so far recovered from the infection in the state, which now has 2,835 active cases. While three persons succumbed to the viral infection in Indore, one death each was reported from Bhopal, Burhanpur and Ratlam.

At 3,570, Indore district continues to be on top of the chart of the cases. The death toll stood at 138, the state health bulletin said. Besides Indore, 24 new patients were detected in Neemuch, followed by 20 in Bhopal, ten in Jabalpur, nine each in Sagar and Gwalior, eight in Dewas, four in Ujjain, three each in Khandwa, Rajgarh and Datia, two in Dhar and one each in Bhind, Ratlam, Betul, Damoh, Dindori, Panna, Anuppur, Narsinghpur, Shahdol, Shivpuri and Khargone.

The districts with higher number of cases, apart from Indore, are: Bhopal (1,531), Ujjain (692), Jabalpur and Khandwa (both 251), Neemuch (230), Sagar (189), Khargone (156), Gwalior (139), Dhar (125) and Dewas (103). With one each death, the toll in Bhopal reached to 60, Burhanpur 16 and Ratlam 2, respectively.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,420, active cases 2,835, new cases 137, death toll 364, recovered 5,221, total number of tested people is 1,77,481.