Delhi govt launches app to check availability of coronavirus beds in pvt, govt hospitals

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a mobile application to check availability of government and private hospital beds for COVID patients here, as the city recorded its highest single-day jump of nearly 1,300 coronavirus cases. Addressing an online briefing, Kejriwal said if patients are unable to get a bed despite the app -- 'Delhi Corona' -- showing availability at a hospital, they can call on helpline number 1031.

"The Health Department's Special Secretary will ensure that the person gets a bed," Kejriwal said. He said the app will eliminate the information gap on availability of facilities for novel coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, the city on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,298 fresh cases that took the COVID-19 tally to 22,132, and the death toll mounted to 556, authorities said. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,295 -- was recorded on May 31.

Among the fresh cases on Tuesday are 13 employees of the Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office and six other government officials, sources said. They said junior assistants, drivers, peons are among the 13 people working at the Lt Governor Secretariat who have tested positive for the virus.

Kejriwal said, "There are many places where coronavirus has spread in a big way. There was shortage of beds, ventilators and ICUs, leading to a large number of deaths. "In Delhi, cases are increasing. But we have made arrangements for sufficient ventilators and beds in hospitals. We are several steps ahead of coronavirus.” He said 6,731 beds are available in private and government hospitals in Delhi, out of which 4,100 are unoccupied. "People are not aware about it," he said, adding, "We are launching the app today and it has details of all the beds, ventilators and ICUs available at private and government hospitals." He said information on the app will be updated twice during the day -- at 10 am and 6 pm.

The government has also deployed a team that will be in touch with the patients during home-isolation and, if their condition turns critical, it will ensure that they get a bed. "Only 2,600 people needed to be admitted at hospital out of more than 20,000 patients," he said. "If the hospital tells after examination that you that can be treated at home, please listen to them." Meanwhile, LG Baijal chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other senior officers.

He also reviewed the health status in respect of COVID-19 in Delhi, hospital bed augmentation, ambulances and other healthcare facilities. Kejriwal had on Monday announced significant easing of lockdown restrictions, like opening of barbershops and salons, lifting the odd-even restrictions for shops in the markets.

However, the borders were sealed in view of the outbreak. As Delhi sealed its borders, hundreds of office-goers, those with valid e-passes and many with medical appointments were stuck for hours on the busy entry points, leading to chaos and traffic snarls.

Vehicles piled up and many people were seen reasoning with the police as they were not allowed to enter Delhi from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Police said they were only letting in the residents of the national capital and those having government-approved identification cards.

Some people were not even aware that the borders were sealed on Tuesday when the Delhi government had announced several relaxations in the lockdown norms starting Monday. Meanwhile, many wholesale markets opened in the national capital for the first time after the lockdown, but traders said they face labour shortage and stare at an uphill task of repairing the broken demand-supply chain.

The revival of trade will be a slow and painful process, the associations of various wholesale markets said. They also said that governments should avoid moves like sealing interstate borders because production and sale centres are spread in the Delhi-NCR and such restrictions hamper movement of goods.