Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt launches app to check availability of coronavirus beds in pvt, govt hospitals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:45 IST
Delhi govt launches app to check availability of coronavirus beds in pvt, govt hospitals

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a mobile application to check availability of government and private hospital beds for COVID patients here, as the city recorded its highest single-day jump of nearly 1,300 coronavirus cases. Addressing an online briefing, Kejriwal said if patients are unable to get a bed despite the app -- 'Delhi Corona' -- showing availability at a hospital, they can call on helpline number 1031.

"The Health Department's Special Secretary will ensure that the person gets a bed," Kejriwal said. He said the app will eliminate the information gap on availability of facilities for novel coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, the city on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,298 fresh cases that took the COVID-19 tally to 22,132, and the death toll mounted to 556, authorities said. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,295 -- was recorded on May 31.

Among the fresh cases on Tuesday are 13 employees of the Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office and six other government officials, sources said. They said junior assistants, drivers, peons are among the 13 people working at the Lt Governor Secretariat who have tested positive for the virus.

Kejriwal said, "There are many places where coronavirus has spread in a big way. There was shortage of beds, ventilators and ICUs, leading to a large number of deaths. "In Delhi, cases are increasing. But we have made arrangements for sufficient ventilators and beds in hospitals. We are several steps ahead of coronavirus.” He said 6,731 beds are available in private and government hospitals in Delhi, out of which 4,100 are unoccupied. "People are not aware about it," he said, adding, "We are launching the app today and it has details of all the beds, ventilators and ICUs available at private and government hospitals." He said information on the app will be updated twice during the day -- at 10 am and 6 pm.

The government has also deployed a team that will be in touch with the patients during home-isolation and, if their condition turns critical, it will ensure that they get a bed. "Only 2,600 people needed to be admitted at hospital out of more than 20,000 patients," he said. "If the hospital tells after examination that you that can be treated at home, please listen to them." Meanwhile, LG Baijal chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other senior officers.

He also reviewed the health status in respect of COVID-19 in Delhi, hospital bed augmentation, ambulances and other healthcare facilities. Kejriwal had on Monday announced significant easing of lockdown restrictions, like opening of barbershops and salons, lifting the odd-even restrictions for shops in the markets.

However, the borders were sealed in view of the outbreak. As Delhi sealed its borders, hundreds of office-goers, those with valid e-passes and many with medical appointments were stuck for hours on the busy entry points, leading to chaos and traffic snarls.

Vehicles piled up and many people were seen reasoning with the police as they were not allowed to enter Delhi from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Police said they were only letting in the residents of the national capital and those having government-approved identification cards.

Some people were not even aware that the borders were sealed on Tuesday when the Delhi government had announced several relaxations in the lockdown norms starting Monday. Meanwhile, many wholesale markets opened in the national capital for the first time after the lockdown, but traders said they face labour shortage and stare at an uphill task of repairing the broken demand-supply chain.

The revival of trade will be a slow and painful process, the associations of various wholesale markets said. They also said that governments should avoid moves like sealing interstate borders because production and sale centres are spread in the Delhi-NCR and such restrictions hamper movement of goods.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Nisarga: Ahead of landfall, rains lash Mumbai

Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone Nisarga in Alibaug in Maharashtras Raigaddistrict, Mumbai and its metropolitan areas received rainfallsince evening on Tuesday, which intensified later in thenightMet updates at 10.30 pm, 2 Jun. Mum...

Mizoram guv to donate 30 pc of salary for 6 months to fight COVID-19 outbreak

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday committed 30 per of his gross salary for a period of six months to fight the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Raj Bhavan officials said. They said 30 per cent of the governors salary is slight...

UN urges billions in aid for Yemen as virus ravages cities

The United Nations on Tuesday called on countries to raise at least 2.4 billion for Yemen, where more than five years of war have pushed the countrys health care system to a state of collapse with little capacity to test or treat those infe...

Assam flood: Water continues to recede

Though the floodwater is maintaining a receding trend in Assam, incessant rains in the Barak Valley triggered landslides in three districts on Tuesday, killing 21 people and injuring 17 others. The number of flood-affected people has come d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020