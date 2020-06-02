Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Police forms SIT to probe 'seed scam'

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:55 IST
Punjab Police forms SIT to probe 'seed scam'

The Punjab Police on Tuesday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged seed scam, a day after the SAD claimed that farmers were likely to have suffered a loss of Rs 4,000 crore because of the supply of spurious paddy seeds. The SIT constituted by Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta will be headed by Additional DGP Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBI) and State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB) Naresh Arora.

The team will take over the Ludhiana SIT investigations conducted so far and will also look into any other existing/future complaints regarding sale of spurious/unauthorised seeds. The SIT has been tasked with expeditious completion of the probe to ensure that all culprits are identified and arrested at the earliest, the DGP said in an official release here.

Other members of the SIT are IGP Crime Nageshwar Rao, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal, Joint Director Agriculture Sukhdev Singh and Ludhiana DCP (Law and Order) Ashwani Kapoor. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday had claimed that farmers were likely to have suffered a loss of Rs 4,000 crore because of the supply of spurious and uncertified paddy seeds.

The DGP said a man identified as Baljinder Singh alias Ballian has been arrested in connection with the alleged seed scam. Baljinder, the owner of 34 acres of land in Jagraon, is a member of a farmers' association formed by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to give information to farmers about new seeds and techniques.

He was given the newly developed PR 128 and PR 129 of paddy seeds last year by the PAU for sowing on trial basis to assess the results. However, he allegedly used the resultant crop to mass produce more seeds and sold them to Brar Seeds without authorisation.

Ludhiana Chief Agriculture Officer Narinder Singh Benipal pointed out that the sale was clearly illegal as trial seeds cannot be sold in the open market unless certified by the Central Seed Notified Committee. Earlier, police had held Ludhiana-based seed store owner Harwinder Singh alias Kaka Brar.

Continuing with the crackdown on unauthorised sale of seeds, the Ludhiana district administration, along with police and agriculture department officials, has so far raided a total 1,900 premises of seed dealers. During the raids, 12 dealers were found selling unauthorised seeds and their licences were revoked, another statement said.

FIRs are being registered against all these dealers and their stores have been sealed, Additional Chief Secretary Viswajit Khanna said. The PAU has been asked to change its protocols to ensure that in future no person is able to procure under-trial seeds for unauthorised sale in the market, Khanna added.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Nisarga: Ahead of landfall, rains lash Mumbai

Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone Nisarga in Alibaug in Maharashtras Raigaddistrict, Mumbai and its metropolitan areas received rainfallsince evening on Tuesday, which intensified later in thenightMet updates at 10.30 pm, 2 Jun. Mum...

Mizoram guv to donate 30 pc of salary for 6 months to fight COVID-19 outbreak

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday committed 30 per of his gross salary for a period of six months to fight the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Raj Bhavan officials said. They said 30 per cent of the governors salary is slight...

UN urges billions in aid for Yemen as virus ravages cities

The United Nations on Tuesday called on countries to raise at least 2.4 billion for Yemen, where more than five years of war have pushed the countrys health care system to a state of collapse with little capacity to test or treat those infe...

Assam flood: Water continues to recede

Though the floodwater is maintaining a receding trend in Assam, incessant rains in the Barak Valley triggered landslides in three districts on Tuesday, killing 21 people and injuring 17 others. The number of flood-affected people has come d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020