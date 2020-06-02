Left Menu
Maharashtra reports 2,287 new COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths today

A total of 2,287 new cases of coronavirus and 103 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-06-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 23:10 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A total of 2,287 new cases of coronavirus and 103 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday. The state's Health Department said that Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count has gone up to 72,300, which includes 38,493 active cases.

As per the bulletin, after 103 more people succumbed to the disease today, the toll has increased to 2,465. Nine persons died due to other causes, it said. The bulletin further informed that 1,225 patients discharged today, taking the total number of discharged patients after full recovery till date to 31,333.

The bulletin also informed that the recovery rate in the state is 43.33 per cent while the fatality rate in the State stands at 3.4 per cent. According to the bulletin, currently, 5,70,453 people are in home quarantine. There are 72,538 beds available in quarantine institutions and 35,097 people are in institutional quarantine currently.

A total of 4,83,875 samples have been tested so far in the state, added the health bulletin. India reported 8,171 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the country's coronavirus count reached 1,98,706, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday. (ANI)

