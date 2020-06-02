Nitish asks officials to launch COVID-19 awareness campaign

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday directed officials to launch an awareness campaign on coronavirus. Stating that the campaign should be initiated with the help and cooperation of representatives of panchayats and civic bodies, Kumar stressed on the need for reaching out to people with focus on maintaining social distance and using face masks.

He said awareness should also be created so that people report any coronavirus-like symptoms, besides taking care of those aged above 65, pregnant women and children. In the second phase of door-to-door screening being carried out on the lines of the pulse polio drive, there is a need to pay special attention to the people aged above 65, children below 10, pregnant women and people suffering from serious illness, he said.

The chief minister also directed officials to distribute masks free of cost among poor families, rickshaw pullers, daily wage earners and cart vendors in the urban areas. Family members and neighbors must inform the nearest health centre if any person living in home-quarantine develops any symptoms, he said, adding that this would make their areas safe and secured.

Stating that a huge number of migrant workers have returned to Bihar and many of them do not have bank accounts, Kumar directed officials to see that their account are created and Rs 1,000 transferred. Besides, he also directed officials to ensure that the migrant workers have Aadhaar cards.

Meanwhile, JD(U)'s Lok Sabha member Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, donated Rs 1.01 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.