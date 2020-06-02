Assam flood: Water continues to recede

Though the floodwater is maintaining a receding trend in Assam, incessant rains in the Barak Valley triggered landslides in three districts on Tuesday, killing 21 people and injuring 17 others. The number of flood-affected people has come down from Monday's 1.97 lakh to 1.56 lakh in Goalpara, Nagaon and Hojai districts, according to a bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

No fresh death was reported due to the deluge on Tuesday. The first wave of floods this year has claimed nine lives in the state so far. In the worst-hit Goalpara, 1,18,546 people are affected, followed by 28,634 in Hojai and 8,670 in Nagaon, the ASDMA said.

A total of 24,313 hectares of agricultural land in the three districts is currently under water. The flood has damaged embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure in the three districts. The authorities are running 40 relief camps and distribution centres in Goalpara and Hojai districts, where 6,122 people have taken shelter, the bulletin said.

According to the ASDMA report on the landslide, eight persons died in Hailakandi, seven in Cachar and six in Karimganj.