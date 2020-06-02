"Cong leaders,workers illegally detained for trying to inspect irrigation projects"

The Congress in Telangana on Tuesday allegedthat its leaders and workers were illegally detained by police when they tried to visit ongoing irrigation projects to inspect the progress of work. State Congress president and Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed that he and his party leaders were illegally detained by police.

Myself, K Venkat Reddy, MP, and K Jana Reddy, former Home Minister, were illegally detained by police... I was told that other Congress leaders across the state were also illegally deatined, he said in a letter to editors.

No reason was given to them on why they were being detained, he said. A senior police official said they were detained as lockdown norms stipulated that large gatherings or political meetings will not be allowed Reddy said the chief Minister had recently inaugurated the the Konda Pochamma project, which thousands of people attended not following social distancing or wearing masks.

"We were touring with masks and maintaining social distances, he said. Talking to reporters later, the PCC president alleged that the TRS government has not completed projects started before 2014 (prior to formation of Telangana) during the then Congress regime.

Telangana, which came into existence on June2, 2014, celebrated its formation day on Tuesday..