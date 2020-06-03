Left Menu
Development News Edition

Junior Assistant posted at ESIC office arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Alwar

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-06-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 15:13 IST
Junior Assistant posted at ESIC office arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Alwar

A junior assistant posted at the Employees State Insurance Corporation office in Rajasthan's Alwar district was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said

The accused has been identified as Kailash Chand Yadav posted at ESIC office in Alwar. He had demanded the bribe to pass the maternity leave claim of a woman, ACB DSP Saleh Mohammad said.  The DSP said the woman's brother-in-law had lodged a complaint which was verified and a trap was laid.  The accused was arrested while taking the bribe in his office on Wednesday. A case has been registered against him under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Adityanath asks officials to run campaign to make new ration cards

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked officials to run a campaign to make new ration cards to provide foodgrains. A campaign should be run to prepare new ration cards to provide foodgrains to new applicants, he sai...

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

State-owned Coal India Ltd CIL reported 11.2 per cent decline in production at 41.43 million tonne in May. The company had produced 46.69 million tonne of coal in May 2019.In a statement the PSU said CIL as whole produced 41.43 million tonn...

Republican-led U.S. Senate probe to hear first testimony on Trump-Russia investigation

A main figure in an investigation of the 2016 Trump presidential campaigns contacts with Russia is due to testify on Wednesday in a politically charged U.S. Senate probe led by a Republican ally of President Donald Trump.The first Senate Ju...

MNRE issues advisory to avoid fake website for registration under PM-KUSUM

Ministry of New Renewable Energy MNRE has recently noticed that few new websites have cropped up as registration portal for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan PM-KUSUM Scheme. Such websites are potentially duping t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020