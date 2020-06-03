Junior Assistant posted at ESIC office arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Alwar

A junior assistant posted at the Employees State Insurance Corporation office in Rajasthan's Alwar district was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said

The accused has been identified as Kailash Chand Yadav posted at ESIC office in Alwar. He had demanded the bribe to pass the maternity leave claim of a woman, ACB DSP Saleh Mohammad said. The DSP said the woman's brother-in-law had lodged a complaint which was verified and a trap was laid. The accused was arrested while taking the bribe in his office on Wednesday. A case has been registered against him under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.