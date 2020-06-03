NCW seeks Telangana police intervention in gangrape, acid attack threats to actress

The National Commission for Women on Wednesday sought intervention from Telangana police over threats of murder, gang rape and acid attack received by actress Meera Chopra. Chopra approached the NCW on Twitter over the threats she has been receiving on social media.

"@NCWIndia @sharmarekha @hydcitypolice @Twitter please take action against these account holders. They are openly #slutshamming threatening of #gangrape, #acidattack , #murder. This cannot go unnoticed," Chopra said. Responding, the NCW said the matter has been taken up with the Telangana Police and a case has been registered with their cyber cell. "@NCWIndia has taken up the matter with #TelanganaPolice and your case has been registered with their #Cyber Cell. Chairperson @sharmarekha has also asked B Sumathi, DIG #WomenSafety Wing of #Telangana #Police to send the Commission a status report on the issue," the NCW tweeted in response.