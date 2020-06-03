Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladeshi cattle smuggler lynched in Assam

PTI | Karimganj | Updated: 03-06-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 15:30 IST
Bangladeshi cattle smuggler lynched in Assam

A suspected Bangladeshi cattle smuggler was lynched in Karimganj district of Assam, while his accomplice was arrested, police said on Wednesday. Karimganj Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishna said one of the persons involved in the mob lynching has been arrested and efforts are on to nab the others. At least seven persons crossed over to the Indian side on Monday through an open fencing area, which is an elephant corridor between the two countries, and tried to steal a cow from a house at Putni Tea Estate near the border, he said. "Soon people gathered in the area and thrashed them. Police reached the spot immediately and rescued one person and arrested another, but the rest managed to flee," Krishna said. They were taken to a hospital and one of them was declared brought dead, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Munda from Sonarupa Tea Estate in Moulvibazar district of Bangladesh. The arrested person is also from the same place, the officer said. "We have contacted the authorities concerned in Bangladesh for necessary procedures to follow. We have also arrested one person involved in the killing of the suspected smuggler. A search operation has been launched to trace the others," the police officer added. PTI CORR TR SOM SRY

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

The following are the top stories at 1700 HRS NATION BOM19 MH-4TH LD CYCLONE Mumbai on edge as first cyclone in 72 years makes landfall trains rescheduled, thousands evacuated Mumbai Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Wednesday...

Cyclone Nisarga shows signs of weakening

After storming the Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday afternoon, Cyclone Nisarga has started weakening and its intensity will reduce further by evening, the India Meteorological Department said. &#160;&#160;&#...

Average spot power price drops 23 pc to 2.57/unit in May on IEX

Average spot power price fell 23 per cent to Rs 2.57 per unit in May, compared to Rs 3.34 per unit a year ago at the Indian Energy Exchange IEX. The average market clearing price during the month May was at Rs 2.57 per unit, a 23 per cent d...

Ailing student from Maharashtra stuck in Budapest

A student from Aurangabad in central Maharashtra is stranded in Hungary since the outbreak of coronavirus outbreak, and waiting to return to India as he is unwell. Prithviraj Rajput, who is studying catering and tourism at an institute in B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020