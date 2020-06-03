Air Marshal B Suresh inspects operational preparedness at AFS Halwara

Air Marshal B Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command visited Air Force Station Halwara on 03 Jun 2020. On arrival, the AOC-in-C was received by Air Commodore A Bhadra, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Halwara.

During his visit, the AOC-in-C inspected vital installations of the base and assessed operational preparedness. He reviewed all measures taken towards the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic. The AOC-in-C reiterated that we are faced with developing security threats along with the pandemic threat and emphasised the importance of ensuring operational capability through diligent planning and utilisation of resources during these challenging times.

The AOC-in-C conveyed his appreciation for the excellent involvement and commitment to duty displayed by all personnel of the Station and advised them to stay fit and be vigilant considering the current security situation.

(With Inputs PIB)