Will urge Goa Archbishop to delay reopening of churches: Minister

Considering the detection of fresh COVID-19 cases in Goa, State Port Minister Michael Lobo on Wednesday said he will be requesting Archbishop of Goa to delay the reopening of churches. As per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, all places of worship will be open to public starting June 8 since the COVID-19 lockdown is being relaxed in a phased manner.

The minister said he would be requesting Archbishop of Goa Felipe Neri Ferrao to delay the reopening of churches considering fresh cases of coronavirus being detected in the coastal state. Goa is home to 100-odd churches, which have remained closed for mass gatherings during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, the state government has declared Mangor Hill area in Vasco town as a containment zone after several positive cases started emerging here. According to official records, till Tuesday, six people were tested positive for the deadly infection, while health authorities have taken up a massive drive to collect samples of residents in the area.

The state government has already announced that hotels and resorts will not open in the state for another one month, Lobo said. "The state government will review the situation and may even put more stringent measures in place," he said.