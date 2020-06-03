Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will live on 'sookhi roti' in our village than go to another state again, say migrant workers

PTI | Banda | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:29 IST
Will live on 'sookhi roti' in our village than go to another state again, say migrant workers

Many migrant workers who had undertaken an arduous journey back home to Uttar Pradesh after losing their livelihood due to the COVID-19 lockdown say they would rather live on 'sookhi roti' (dry bread) than leave their native places again. Be it Shivlakhan from Banda district who was engaged in a saree factory in Gujarat's Surat, Imran from Ballia who worked as a house painter in Mumbai, or Anil Kumar, an engineer, who came back from Solapur -- all say they would do anything in their village but won't go to other states.

"We will eat 'sookhi roti' in our village rather than go to another state again for a job. The circumstances have taught us that our well-wishers are here only," a migrant worker said. Shivlakhan, who had started on foot from Gujarat with his minor daughter and pregnant wife for Bhadawal village, said, "I used to earn Rs 550 daily in a saree factory in Surat. But it closed and the owner sacked me without giving due salary." "With no option left, I decided to return to our village with my two-year-old daughter and pregnant wife. We started on foot and finally reached here after facing immense difficulties. I don't have a job card, the village head did not give me any work. I have applied for the job card," he said.

Deepak from the same village who also used to work in that saree factory in Surat said he used to earn Rs 11,000 each month, but returned home after the unit downed its shutters. "I am sitting at home unemployed," he said. In Ballia's Chainpur village, 40-year-old Imran Khan is worried about his son's education. He spent over two decades in Mumbai working as a painter. But once the lockdown was imposed, he lost his livelihood.

"I have to support my father, wife and two children. Due to lockdown I was not getting work and had to return to my village. The village head has taken my Aadhaar and bank account details. My son has done graduation, but I will not be able to afford his education further," he said. Despite this, Imran has no plan to return to Mumbai. "I will live in the village. We received no help in Mumbai, everybody ignored us." Anil Kumar Verma (40), who had a job as a safety engineer at Solapur in Maharashtra, returned to Uttar Pradesh on board a Shramik Special train and is lodged in a quarantine centre in Ballia's Siyarhiya village.

"I started on Shramik special train on May 19 and reached here on May 23. My family is living in Narain Garh village. I have not got anything from the government, my friends have also distanced themselves. Neither the administration nor the village panchyat arranged for our food. Some social organisations are giving us food. "In bad days, no one helped in Solapur and there is no point in returning. I will get some work in my village. It seems God doesn't want my children to study in a convent school. They will now go to government schools," he said.

Head of Banda's Bhadawal village Ramendra Verma said 274 people have returned home and of them, 150 have been being engaged in earth digging work under MGNREGA and they get Rs 205 daily. "There are many who did not want to work. They are ashamed of these kinds of works in the village after returning here after a long time," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to acquire stake in Jio Platforms via Jaadhu Holdings

Facebook will acquire 9.9 per cent stake in Jio Platforms announced last month via a new entity -- Jaadhu Holdings LLC, as per regulatory documents. In April, Facebook had announced an investment of USD 5.7 billion Rs 43,574 crore in Jio Pl...

Operation of Shramik Special trains from Delhi ends as no new demand from govt: Officials.

Operation of Shramik Special trains from Delhi ends as no new demand from govt Officials....

Yamaha Motor India hands cheque for Rs 25 lakh to UP administration

Yamaha Motor India Group YMIG on Wednesday said it has handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to district authority of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, to support the state government in its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19. The am...

Aurangabad records 47 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 1,696

As many as 47 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtras Aurangabad district on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1,696 in the region, an official said. The swab reports of 47 suspected patients from the district came out positive on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020