New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. . DEL31 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Three Jaish militants killed in Pulwama encounter Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday killed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad's (JeM) top IED expert Abdul Rehman alias 'Fauji Bhai', who was an Afghan war veteran, besides two local militants during an encounter in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, police said. .

DEL42 JK-LEADERS JK administration revokes PSA against Shah Faesal and two PDP leaders Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday revoked the stringent Public Safety Act against former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal and two PDP members, including the maternal uncle of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, officials said. . DES9 PB-BANGLADESHI-PAK Bangladeshi youth who planned to marry Karachi woman held at Attari Amritsar: A Bangladeshi youth, who wanted to marry a Pakistani woman he befriended on social media and fell in love with, entered India illegally and hitchhiked his way to Punjab to cross the border, but his plans went awry as he was held at Attari. .

DEL13 RJ-VIRUS CASES Rajasthan records 102 fresh cases of COVID-19 Jaipur: Over 100 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the virus tally in the state to 9,475, officials said. . DES22 UKD-QUARANTINE Coronavirus: U'khand extends quarantine period for people returning from worst-hit 75 cities Dehradun: In a bid to tackle the rise in coronavirus numbers, the Uttarakhand authorities on Wednesday extended the quarantine period to 21 days for those returning from the country’s 75 worst-hit cities. .

DES8 UP-POLICEMEN-VIRUS Two policemen test positive for COVID-19 in Bahraich Bahraich (UP): Two more policemen have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of police personnel infected with the novel coronavirus at the Fakharpur police station here to five, officials said. . LGD7 UP-HC-LD TEACHERS HC stays appointment of 69,000 UP govt teachers Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh. .

DES3 RJ-WOMAN-LOVER 23-yr-old woman burnt alive by man in Rajasthan's Sikar district Sikar: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly burnt alive by her lover in Rajasthan's Sikar district after she refused his marriage proposal, police said on Wednesday. . DES10 UP-CONG-GUV UP Cong delegation met governor Lucknow: An Uttar Pradesh Congress delegation on Wednesday called upon Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan here to highlight the alleged inhuman way of the arrest and detention of the party’s state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu..

Mumbai avoids brunt of cyclone that barrels into India's west coast

Mumbai escaped the brunt of a cyclone on Wednesday after winds changed direction and the storm made landfall further south on Indias western coast than expected, giving some respite to a metropolis already ravaged by coronavirus infections....

Deep rooted conspiracy behind killing of IB officer during Delhi riots, police tells court

There was a deep rooted conspiracy behind the riots and murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during northeast Delhi violence as he was specifically targeted by a mob led by suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain,the police told a Delhi court i...

242 trains originated from railway stations in Delhi since May 1; 101 went to Uttar Pradesh, 111 trains terminated in Bihar: Officials.

242 trains originated from railway stations in Delhi since May 1 101 went to Uttar Pradesh, 111 trains terminated in Bihar Officials....

U'khand records 23 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally 1,066

Twenty-three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,066, a health department bulletin said. The fresh cases were reported from Dehradun 8, Haridwar 9, Chamoli...
