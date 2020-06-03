The following are the top stories at 1700 HRS: NATION BOM19 MH-4TH LD CYCLONE Mumbai on edge as first cyclone in 72 years makes landfall; trains rescheduled, thousands evacuated Mumbai: Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Wednesday braced for Cyclone Nisarga as it slammed the coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph after tens of thousands of people in its path were evacuated, trains rescheduled, flights cancelled, fishermen ordered out of the seas and rescue workers put on standby. DEL31 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Three Jaish militants killed in Pulwama encounter Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday killed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad's (JeM) top IED expert Abdul Rehman alias 'Fauji Bhai', who was an Afghan war veteran, besides two local militants during an encounter in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, police said.

DEL42 JK-LEADERS JK administration revokes PSA against Shah Faesal and two PDP leaders Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday revoked the stringent Public Safety Act against former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal and two PDP members, including the maternal uncle of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, officials said. DEL37 RAIL-SHRAMIK-CANCEL 256 Shramik trains cancelled by states; Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, UP top defaulters: Rlys New Delhi: As the operation of Shramik Special trains move towards culmination, Railways' data showed of the 4,040 trains run till Sunday, 256 trains were cancelled by state governments since May 1, with Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh being the top defaulters.

LEGAL LGD16 DL-COURT-RIOTS Deep rooted conspiracy behind killing of IB officer during Delhi riots, police tells court New Delhi: There was a deep rooted conspiracy behind the riots and ”murder” of IB officer Ankit Sharma during northeast Delhi violence as he was “specifically targeted” by a mob led by suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain,the police told a Delhi court in its charge sheet on Wednesday. FOREIGN FGN39 US-VIOLENCE-INDIAN-LD HERO Indian-American businessman hailed as hero after he opens his home for over 70 protestors in US Washington: An Indian-American businessman, who opened the doors of his home here to over 70 people demonstrating against the custodial killing of George Flyod, has emerged as a hero after he rescued the strangers from the clutches of the police, fed them and made sure they were safe in his house, according to US media reports. By Lalit K Jha FGN36 SINOINDIA-BORDER Situation at Sino-India border stable, no need for 'third party' intervention: China Beijing: China on Wednesday emphasised that there was no need for the intervention of a "third party" to resolve its current standoff with India as the two neighbours have full-fledged border-related mechanisms and communication channels to sort out their differences through dialogue. By K J M Varma BUSINESS DEL30 BIZ-VIRUS-PMGKP-IMPLEMENTATION Around 42 crore poor received financial assistance of Rs 53,248 cr under PMGKP New Delhi: About 42 crore poor people have received financial assistance of Rs 53,248 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), the finance ministry said on Wednesday. DEL29 BIZ-PMI LD SERVICES Services sector activities contract sharply in May; firms cut jobs: Survey New Delhi: India's service sector activities declined sharply in May as the coronavirus pandemic continued to impair business operations, restrict consumer footfall at shops and resulted in job losses, a monthly survey said on Wednesday. RDM RDM