Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 5:48 p.m.

Flight operations at Mumbai airport, earlier suspended till 7 pm, will now resume from 6 pm, spokesperson says. AIIMS Nurses' Union protest over working condition as 329 workers contracted COVID-19 so far.

5:43 p.m. Badrinath temple's chief priest Rawal Ishwari Prasad Nambudiri urges the Uttarakhand government to keep the yatra to the Himalayan shrine suspended till June 30 amid the pandemic.

5:28 p.m. India has saved Rs 5,000 crore on filling strategic oil reserves, the Petroleum Ministry says.

5:08 p.m. Arunachal Pradesh reports one fresh COVID-19 case as state's tally rises to 29.

4:58 p.m. A student from Aurangabad in central Maharashtra is stranded in Hungary since the outbreak of coronavirus outbreak, and waiting to return to India as he is unwell.

4:52 p.m. Dubai's shopping malls open with full capacity.

A Pakistan lawmaker dies from coronavirus. 4:45 p.m.

Uttarakhand extends quarantine period to 21 days for those returning from the country's 75 worst-hit cities. 4:12 p.m.

Nine more people test positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland as state's tally rises to 58. 4:11 p.m.

South star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is under quarantine after returning from a film shoot in Jordan, says he has tested negative for coronavirus. 3:57 p.m.

President Ram Nath Kovind discusses bilateral relations and response to coronavirus pandemic with Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili. 3:40 p.m. As many as 40 people from containment zones test coronavirus positive.

3:26 p.m. New schemes with emphasis on wellness will be launched in the tourism sector in Uttarakhand to help it overcome the setback caused by the coronavirus pandemic, CM Trivendra Singh Rawat says.

3:02 p.m. Services sector activities contract sharply in May with firms cutting jobs, survey says.

2:18 p.m. Two policemen test positive for COVID-19 in Bahraich.

2:09 p.m. Coronavirus cases in Singapore cross 36,000-mark.

1:56 p.m. Actors in West Bengal television industry will not shoot intimate scenes for their shows as production work restarts in the state.

1:53 p.m. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) begins drills for putting in place SoPs that will be followed once pilgrimage to the cave shrine resumes.

Over 14.37 lakh labourers returned to MP during lockdown, official says. A 30-year-old-man who returned to Mizoram from Delhi tests COVID-19 positive as state's count rises to 14.

1:43 p.m. Australia is in recession as economy reels from coronavirus and bushfires, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says.

1:36 p.m. Delhi government sets up panel to strengthen overall preparedness of hospitals to battle COVID-19.

UP's Jhansi police develop dual-purpose PPE kits for COVID-19 and the rain. 1:15 p.m.

Indore detects 27 new COVID-19 cases as district's tally rises to 3,597. 1:14 p.m.

Nushrat Bharucha plans to interact with doctors treating COVID-19 patients. 1:11 p.m.

Gujarat government forms panel of doctors to revamp health care system. 12:56 p.m.

Mizoram will soon get 4 RT-PCR machines, Health Minister R Lalthangliana says. 12:31 p.m.

Pakistan reports record 4,132 COVID-19 cases in single day as infections surge to 80,463, Health Ministry says. 12:15 p.m.

Four die of coronavirus in AP, as 180 fresh cases are reported. Toddler tests positive for coronavirus in UP's Muzaffarnagar, and is shifted to COVID hospital along with her mother.

11:37 a.m. A migrant worker who returned recently from Noida tests COVID-19 positive in Shamli as active cases in the UP district rises to 10.

11:36 a.m. Governor Andrew Cuomo says the looting that happened in the New York City amid protests over the custodial killing of George Floyd is a "disgrace" and "inexcusable" and accused the police department and its Mayor Bill de Blasio of not doing their jobs.

11:27 a.m. Services activity contracts sharply in May due to COVID-19 with firms cutting jobs, PMI says.

11:23 a.m. Rajasthan records 102 fresh cases of COVID-19.

11:04 a.m. India registers a record jump of 8,909 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,07,615 on Wednesday, while the toll rose to 5,815 with 217 more deaths.

10:58 a.m. Commodity exports to China could fall by USD 33.1 billion in 2020, UNCTAD study says.

10:45 a.m. As many as 48 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam as state's tally rises to 1,561.

10:35 a.m. China reports five new coronavirus cases.

9:59 a.m. Security guards feed starving monkeys at Daulatabad Fort.