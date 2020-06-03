Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Despite lockdown relaxations, salons wear deserted look

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:20 IST
MP: Despite lockdown relaxations, salons wear deserted look

Even as a few salons reopened following relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, it is not business as usual for these establishments, which have had few takers. Ever since they reopened on Monday, several high-end salons had employees sporting PPEs, while very few customers trickled in for the fear of contracting coronavirus infection.

"We have reopened our salon and informed our regular patrons through text messages that they can book appointments with us if they wished to," said Kalyani Samal, who runs a unisex salon on Kolar Road in Bhopal. Although barbers and beauticians at the establishment wore PPEs while working, few customers who turned up still seemed apprehensive, she said.

"Our business will take two more months to pick up," said Samal, clarifying that rates for grooming services remained unchanged. However, the common complaint among salon owners is that their trade required some amount of physical contact with customers, as it was not possible to cut people's hair or shave their beard without touching them.

Satyabhan Sen, who runs a small men's salon in Chunnabhatti area, said, "We are also at risk of contracting the infection as we won't know which customer carries the virus." It was difficult for him to make ends meet during the lockdown in the last two months, Sen said. "However, if I don't restart my business for the fear of getting infected, then I will surely die of hunger," he rued.

Meanwhile, for people who missed their grooming routine during the lockdown, the reopening of salons was a welcome move. Vishal Sharma, who got his hair cut after over two months, said many salon owners were giving patrons the option of bringing their own scissors, blades and towels.

However, some people, who were still wary of stepping out of their homes despite relaxations, preferred to rely on their spouses for their grooming needs. "My wife trimmed my hair at home. I didn't want to risk going to a barber, as the outbreak has not been contained yet," said Gaurav Kumar, who lives near New Market.

Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode said salons have been asked to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Centre and the authorities were keeping a close watch on business establishments to make sure they follow proper protocol..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Nisarga slams Maha coast as Mumbai, south Guj brace for nature's fury

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Raigad district, south of Mumbai, with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday, after thousands of people were evacuated in Mumbai, coastal Maharashtra and south Gujarat. Flight operations at the Mumbai a...

Strong earthquake, little damage in northern Chile

A strong earthquake shook northern Chile early Wednesday, but its epicentre was relatively deep beneath a sparsely populated desert region and there were no reports of serious damage or injury. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6....

JK administration revokes PSA against Shah Faesal and two PDP leaders

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday revoked the controversial Public Safety Act PSA against former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal and two PDP members, including the maternal uncle of former chief minister Mehbooba M...

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on optimism over economic revival

Wall Streets major indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday, with Nasdaq inching closer to a record high, as investors remained optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing social unrest. Microchip T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020