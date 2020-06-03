Left Menu
Development News Edition

India has been successful in containing spread of COVID-19 to a large extent: Prez

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:25 IST
India has been successful in containing spread of COVID-19 to a large extent: Prez

India has made strenuous efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and has been successful to a large extent, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday. In a telephonic conversation with Georgia’s President Salome Zourabichvili, Kovind said India has also been at the forefront in mobilising international efforts against the pandemic and extended medical supplies support to over 150 countries. “The president informed the Georgian president that India has made strenuous efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and we have been successful to a large extent,” a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Taking note of the challenges faced by the world from the pandemic and the disruption of life across the globe, the president noted that Georgia’s national efforts have been remarkable in containing the spread of coronavirus. “The two leaders noted that the global community must collectively work to energise economic growth,” it said.

Referring to the presence of a large number of Indian students in Georgia, many of whom pursuing medical education, Kovind thanked the Georgian government for their cooperation in their evacuation and for the welfare of the Indian community residing in Georgia. “The two leaders discussed bilateral ties. The President said that India valued its warm and friendly ties with Georgia. The two countries need to give greater focus to their relations in trade, economic and cultural fields,” the statement said.

Kovind said India is happy to advance its cooperation with Georgia in the field of training and capacity building. PTI AKV SRY.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. defense secretary says doesn't support invoking Insurrection Act

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday that he does not support invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy active duty forces to quell civil unrest and added that he regretted using the word battlespace to describe areas gripped b...

Britain's Johnson: Floyd's death 'inexcusable'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the death of George Floyd was inexcusable and he understands why people are protestingIn his first public comments on the turmoil roiling the US, Johnson told lawmakers what happened in the United S...

Cabinet approval for amendment to EC Act to deregulate 6 commodities

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the six-and-a-half-decade old Essential Commodities Act to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses, and onion, a move aimed at transforming the farm sector and raising farmers i...

World golf rankings to restart next week

The Official World Golf Ranking will restart next week when the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour hold official tournaments for the first time in three months. The ranking was frozen on March 15 as golf joined the rest of sports worldwide in shu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020