AP Chief Secretary granted 3 months extension

Amaravati, June 3 (PTI): The Centre on Wednesday granted a three-month extension in service to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, who is supposed to retire on June 30. Based on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's May 12 request to the Union Ministry of Personne, the Centre approved extension of the 1984-batch IAS officers service till September 30.

Jagan Reddy had sought extension for six months. She became Chief Secretary in November l last year.

The Department of Personnel and Training communicated the Centres decision to the state government on Wednesday..