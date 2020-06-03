Minor raped in Rajasthan's Dausa

Minor raped in Rajasthan's DausaPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:32 IST
An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Wednesday
The girl went missing on Tuesday night and was found at an isolated place near her house at around 4 am on Wednesday, said Circle Officer Mahwa (Dausa) Shankar Lal Meena. He said a case has been registered against unidentified person and the matter is under investigation.
