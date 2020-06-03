Left Menu
People lack transport options, govt not to take steps if employees are late: Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:04 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said no action will be taken against state government employees if they reach late to their workplaces, since office-goers are facing a difficult time in commuting because of inadequate transport facilities. As the suburban trains and Metro Railway did not resume operations owing to lockdown measures, people lack transport options, she said.

"Since transport facilities are not adequate at present, state government employees will not be marked if they reach office late," she told reporters. State government offices will start functioning from June 8 with 70 per cent strength on a day on a rotation basis.

The facilities were being slowly activated, it will take some time for the situation to normalise, the chief minister said adding that government buses are out in large numbers. Government bus service is being augmented and, from June 8, the number of such buses will over 1,000 in Kolkata, Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikary said on Tuesday.

Private bus operators have so far stayed away from operating their vehicles claiming that plying buses with only seating capacity passengers would lead to losses for them. The chief minister said that the transport department, in consultation with the finance department, is formulating an insurance scheme for its employees and officers in case they contract coronavirus infection.

All officers and drivers working at the state secretariat 'Nabanna' have been tested for Covid-19 after two drivers have been found to be corona positive, she said. Owing to this, the state secretariat building will be sanitised on Thursday and Friday, she said.

