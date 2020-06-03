Noida Revenue Dept officials donate one-day salary to UP CM's COVID-19 fund

Revenue Department officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar have donated their one-day salary to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's COVID Care Fund, officials said on Wednesday. The donation amounts to Rs 3,31,574 and includes voluntary contributions from officials, including the district magistrate, additional DMs and sub-divisional magistrates, they said

Besides the officers, other employees of the Revenue Department like the clerks and the junior staffers chipped in too, ADM Diwakar Singh said. "In our fight against the coronavirus, Revenue Department officials have donated their one-day salary, totalling Rs 3,31,574, to the UP chief minister's COVID-19 care fund," Singh said. Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh has recorded nearly 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, including eight deaths, so far, according to official figures.