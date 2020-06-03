Law student ends life by jumping off building in west Delhi

Law student ends life by jumping off building in west DelhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:37 IST
A 25-year-old law student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of his house in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area on Wednesday, police said. He has been identified as Saksham, a resident of Vikas Kunj in Vikaspuri, they said.
"We received information at 5.13 pm regarding a suicide by a man by jumping from the terrace of a building at Vikas Kunj in Vikaspuri area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said. The man was found lying in a pool of blood. It was learnt that he jumped from the rooftop of his house, the DCP said. He was a law student in IP University and undergoing treatment for depression from a psychiatrist, police said.
