Law student ends life by jumping off building in west Delhi

A 25-year-old law student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of his house in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area on Wednesday, police said. He has been identified as Saksham, a resident of Vikas Kunj in Vikaspuri, they said.

"We received information at 5.13 pm regarding a suicide by a man by jumping from the terrace of a building at Vikas Kunj in Vikaspuri area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said. The man was found lying in a pool of blood. It was learnt that he jumped from the rooftop of his house, the DCP said. He was a law student in IP University and undergoing treatment for depression from a psychiatrist, police said.