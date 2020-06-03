Left Menu
Development News Edition

Law student ends life by jumping off building in west Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:37 IST
Law student ends life by jumping off building in west Delhi

A 25-year-old law student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of his house in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area on Wednesday, police said. He has been identified as Saksham, a resident of Vikas Kunj in Vikaspuri, they said.

"We received information at 5.13 pm regarding a suicide by a man by jumping from the terrace of a building at Vikas Kunj in Vikaspuri area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said. The man was found lying in a pool of blood. It was learnt that he jumped from the rooftop of his house, the DCP said. He was a law student in IP University and undergoing treatment for depression from a psychiatrist, police said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Senate opens controversial probe of Trump-Russia investigation

A top Senate Republican ally of President Donald Trump accused the FBI on Wednesday of conducting a corrupt investigation into Trumps 2016 campaign, during a congressional probe that Democrats view as part of a partisan election-year attack...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

As countries around the world strive to reopen their economies, the European Commission classified the coronavirus as a mid-level threat to workers, which will allow EU employers to apply less stringent workplace safety measures than if the...

Malegaon blast case: SC asks petitioner to move HC CJ with request to extend tenure of trial judge

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the father of one of the victims in the 2008 Malegaon blast to approach the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court with his request to extend the tenure of judge, who was conducting trial in the case and had re...

Trump administration moves to block Chinese airlines from US

The Trump administration moved Wednesday to block Chinese airlines from flying to the US in an escalation of trade and travel tensions between the two countries. The Transportation Department said it would suspend passenger flights of four ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020