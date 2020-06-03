Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locust attack: Arunachal forms panel to take preventive steps

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:44 IST
Locust attack: Arunachal forms panel to take preventive steps

After locusts attacked crops in several states of the country, the Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday set up a committee to monitor the movement of the insects and take preventive measures, an official said here. There is no report of crop damages by locusts in the Northeastern state as of now.

According to the reports, swarms of locusts have entered India from Pakistan and more such insects are expected to enter the country by next month, state Agriculture & Horticulture Secretary Bidol Tayeng said in a statement. The insects "have caused widespread fear amongst farmers in states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh," Tayeng said.

He said a committee headed by the agriculture director was constituted to monitor the movement of locusts, take preventive steps, alert officers in districts when required and conduct awareness meetings, he said. "The environment of the Northeastern states and Arunachal Pradesh may not be very conducive for the locusts to attack, but the departments of agriculture and horticulture are not taking any chances," the officer said.

The departments have decided to monitor and remain fully prepared in the event of a locust invasion, he said. Locust swarms are capable of destroying a thousand hectares of crops a day and may cause major agricultural famine situation.

The insects devour leaves, flowers, fruits, seeds, barks and growing seeds, and also destroy plants by their sheer weight as they descend on them in massive numbers. "The locusts moved from the Gulf desert via Yemen, Oman, Iran and Pakistan, before entering India," Tayeng said, adding that with no crops in the fields now, they have invaded green spaces, including parks in Jaipur and orange orchards near Nagpur.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK COVID-19 test and trace data to be published from next week

The leader of Britains COVID-19 test and trace program said she hoped data on the numbers of people tested and contacts traced within 24 hours would be available from next week once it had been validated.We need to make sure any data we sha...

Senate opens controversial probe of Trump-Russia investigation

A top Senate Republican ally of President Donald Trump accused the FBI on Wednesday of conducting a corrupt investigation into Trumps 2016 campaign, during a congressional probe that Democrats view as part of a partisan election-year attack...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

As countries around the world strive to reopen their economies, the European Commission classified the coronavirus as a mid-level threat to workers, which will allow EU employers to apply less stringent workplace safety measures than if the...

Malegaon blast case: SC asks petitioner to move HC CJ with request to extend tenure of trial judge

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the father of one of the victims in the 2008 Malegaon blast to approach the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court with his request to extend the tenure of judge, who was conducting trial in the case and had re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020