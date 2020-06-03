Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wildlife poaching in India more than doubles during COVID-19 lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:46 IST
Wildlife poaching in India more than doubles during COVID-19 lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Incidents of wildlife poaching in India have more than doubled during the COVID-19 lockdown with 88 animals being killed for meat and trade during this time compared to 35 in the pre-lockdown days in February, a new study has revealed. The study conducted by TRAFFIC, a wildlife trade monitoring network and an NGO working globally on trade in wild animals, said that between February 10 and 22, the number of animal poaching incidents was 35 while during the lockdown between March 23 and May 3, the number escalated to 88.

TRAFFIC, which operates as a programme division of the WWF India, found a significant increase in reported poaching of wild animals in India during the lockdown period that is not restricted to any geographical region or state or to any specific wildlife area. Reported poaching incidents rose from 35 to 88, including nine leopards being killed during the lockdown compared to four killed in the pre-lockdown period, said the report 'Indian wildlife amidst the COVID-19 crisis: An analysis of poaching and illegal wildlife trade trends.' "Reports of poaching incidences for consumption and local trade have more than doubled during lockdown although there was no evidence of stockpiling of wildlife products for future trade," it said. The study indicates that despite consistent efforts by law enforcement agencies, wild animal populations in India are under additional threat during the lockdown period. Ravi Singh, CEO, WWF-India said, "If poaching of ungulates and small animals remains unchecked it will lead to depletion of prey base for big cats like tigers and leopards and a depletion of the ecosystems. "This in turn will lead to higher incidences of human-wildlife conflicts and will undermine the significant successes that India has achieved in the field of wildlife conservation". The highest increase in poaching was reported to be of ungulates mainly for their meat, and the percentage jumped from nearly 22 per cent (eight out of 35) total reported cases pre-lockdown, to 44 per cent (39 out of 88) during the lockdown period. The second group which showed a marked increase was poaching of "small mammals" including hares, porcupines, pangolins, giant squirrels, civets, monkeys, smaller wild cats. "Although some have always been in high demand in international markets, most hunting during the lockdown period is presumably for meat or for local trade. Cases for these rose from 17 per cent to 25 per cent between the pre-and lockdown periods," the report said. It also said a total of 222 people were arrested in poaching-related cases by various law enforcement agencies during the lockdown period across the country, significantly higher than the 85 suspects reported as arrested during the pre-lockdown phase. However, there was less reporting of poaching and illegal trade in tortoises and freshwater turtles, with almost no seizures of these species during the lockdown period, the report said.

Saket Badola, Head of TRAFFIC's India Office said, "The more than doubling of reported poaching cases, mainly of ungulates and small wild animals for meat is doubtless placing additional burdens on wildlife law enforcement agencies. Therefore, it is imperative that these agencies are supported adequately and in a timely manner so that they can control the situation."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK COVID-19 test and trace data to be published from next week

The leader of Britains COVID-19 test and trace program said she hoped data on the numbers of people tested and contacts traced within 24 hours would be available from next week once it had been validated.We need to make sure any data we sha...

Senate opens controversial probe of Trump-Russia investigation

A top Senate Republican ally of President Donald Trump accused the FBI on Wednesday of conducting a corrupt investigation into Trumps 2016 campaign, during a congressional probe that Democrats view as part of a partisan election-year attack...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

As countries around the world strive to reopen their economies, the European Commission classified the coronavirus as a mid-level threat to workers, which will allow EU employers to apply less stringent workplace safety measures than if the...

Malegaon blast case: SC asks petitioner to move HC CJ with request to extend tenure of trial judge

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the father of one of the victims in the 2008 Malegaon blast to approach the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court with his request to extend the tenure of judge, who was conducting trial in the case and had re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020