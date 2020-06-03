Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: 8 dead, 50 injured as boiler blast causes fire in factory

PTI | Bharuch | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:27 IST
Guj: 8 dead, 50 injured as boiler blast causes fire in factory

Eight workers were killed and 50 others were injured on Wednesday in a massive fire triggered by a blast in the boiler of a chemical factory at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch district, police said. The death toll may rise further as some of the injured workers are in a serious condition, according to police.

As companies of methanol and xylene chemicals are located near the affected factory, authorities have shifted about 4,800 people from nearby Luvara and Lakhigam villages to safer places as a precautionary measure. About 230 workers were present inside the factory, Yashaswi Rasayan, located in Dahej Special Economic Zone-1, 42 kms from Bharuch, at the time of the incident in afternoon, they said.

"Eight workers died in the boiler blast at the chemical factory located in Dahej Special Economic Zone-1, while around 50 others sustained injuries," said Dahej Marine police station inspector Vipul Gagiya. While six charred bodies were recovered from the factory after the fire was doused, two more workers died at separate hospitals in Bharuch, he said.

"32 injured workers are admitted in various hospitals in Bharuch and nearby areas," he said, adding that the death toll may go up as some of the workers are in a serious condition. About 18-20 workers were given a primary aid, local officials said.

It took about six hours for eleven fire tenders to bring the massive blaze under control, officials said. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Ahmed Patel, blamed the state BJP government for the incident.

He said factories need to undergo complete safety audit as there have been rising cases of industrial accidents in Gujarat. Patel also expressed concern about recent changes in labour laws, which he said will encourage factories to create "unsafe working conditions".

"There has been a rise in industrial accidents in Bharuch district today and people lost their lives. "The buck stops only with the state government ensuring safe working conditions that factories have completed safety audits. We are concerned that recent changes in labour laws will incentivise unsafe working conditions," he tweeted.

PTI CORR KA PD NSK NSK.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Virus forges rare accord among bitter Venezuelan rivals

President Nicols Maduro and Venezuelas opposition, led by Juan Guaido, have agreed to a measures for battling the new coronavirus to be overseen by international health workers, a first step toward cooperation between bitter political rival...

GST NAA finds Philips India guilty of profiteering Rs 4.53 lakh

The GST anti-profiteering authority has found Philips India guilty of not passing on GST rate cut benefit of more than Rs 4.53 lakh to consumers. The National Anti-Profiteering Authority NAA had ordered Directorate General of Anti Profiteer...

People mostly searched for AC dealers, packers and movers, mobile phone services during lockdown: Study

A study undertaken by Sulekha.com, a digital platform for expert services, has revealed that among the top three service categories searched by people during the lockdown were AC dealers, packers and movers and mobile phone services. The pl...

Cyclone causes power disruption in 4 Maha districts; 25 lakh consumers affected

Power supply to more than 25 lakh consumers of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company MSEDC in four districts of Raigad, Palghar, Thane and Pune have been interrupted due to the cyclone Nisarga, which made landfall in Alibaug on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020