Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rane claims damage to BKC hospital, MMRDA says it is intact

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:29 IST
Rane claims damage to BKC hospital, MMRDA says it is intact

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Wednesday tweeted videos purportedly showing damage caused to a makeshift COVID-19 hospital in BKC area here due to cyclone 'Nisarga', but the authorities said the structure was intact. Built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the 1,000-bed hospital in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) is run by theBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Some 250 coronavirus patients who are undergoing treatment there were temporarily shifted to other facilities as a precaution in view of cyclone threat on Tuesday. Tweeting three videos purportedly showing water inside the makeshift facility, damaged sidewalls and collapsed tin compound wall, Rane claimed that "Jumbo isolation centre at BKC goes down the drain in just few hours." He also demanded a probe.

Another BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya said in the very first rain the condition of the hospital has worsened and "Thackeray Sarkar's Corona Hospital at BKC is out". "Everybody knows Mumbai's rain, but then why this 'Contract' was given. We request MMRDA to disclose details of cost, contractors, consultant. Who will accept the Responsibility?" Somaiya said.

The MMRDA, however, claimed that there was no damage to the hospital, and it has resumed the construction work of second facility as well. "After #CycloneNisarg, work restarts for second Covid facility at BKC. Nothing happened to Covid hospital 1 and 2 during Cyclone though as a matter of abundant precaution, patients were shifted," MMRDA tweeted.

A senior BMC official said that of 246 patients undergoing treatment at the makeshift facility, 225 were shifted to NSCI Exhibition Centre in Worli and remaining patients were shifted to other hospitals, as a precautionary measure in view of the cyclone. The hospital in BKC can withstand winds of 105 kmph, but the weather department had warned of winds of 120 kmph, so patients were shifted, he said.

The hospital, however, did not suffer any major damage and there was no water leakage inside, so it can be used for treatment of COVID-19 patients from Friday evening, after proper disinfection, he added. Disinfection through spraying is necessary as the facility was shut for a day, he said.

BKC is a low-lying area, however, the MMRDA had claimed that it had taken extra measures like additional strengthening of pillars with sand bags..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Virus forges rare accord among bitter Venezuelan rivals

President Nicols Maduro and Venezuelas opposition, led by Juan Guaido, have agreed to a measures for battling the new coronavirus to be overseen by international health workers, a first step toward cooperation between bitter political rival...

GST NAA finds Philips India guilty of profiteering Rs 4.53 lakh

The GST anti-profiteering authority has found Philips India guilty of not passing on GST rate cut benefit of more than Rs 4.53 lakh to consumers. The National Anti-Profiteering Authority NAA had ordered Directorate General of Anti Profiteer...

People mostly searched for AC dealers, packers and movers, mobile phone services during lockdown: Study

A study undertaken by Sulekha.com, a digital platform for expert services, has revealed that among the top three service categories searched by people during the lockdown were AC dealers, packers and movers and mobile phone services. The pl...

Cyclone causes power disruption in 4 Maha districts; 25 lakh consumers affected

Power supply to more than 25 lakh consumers of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company MSEDC in four districts of Raigad, Palghar, Thane and Pune have been interrupted due to the cyclone Nisarga, which made landfall in Alibaug on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020