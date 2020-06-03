Left Menu
Hamirpur continues to have highest number of COVID-19 cases in HPhamir

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:33 IST
Hamirpur continues to have highest number of COVID-19 cases in HPhamir

Hamirpur on Wednesday continued to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh as two more returnees to the state tested positive in the district, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said. With two more men testing positive in Hamirpur, the number of active cases in the district rose to 74 on Wednesday, against 204 in Himachal Pradesh, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

Over 36 per cent active COVID-19 cases in the state are in Hamirpur district alone, officials said. The number of total cases in Hamirpur stands at 114 against 358 in the state, Jindal said. While 39 COVID-19 patients recovered so far, one succumbed to the virus in the district, Meena said. The DC said out of two COVID-19 cases, detected in Hamirpur on Wednesday, one is a 30-year-old man from Barin Mandir who recently returned from Delhi and was found infected with the virus.

The other patient is a 25-year-old man from Jahu in Bhoranj tehsil who came back from Punjab's Mohali, said Meena, adding, both are being sent to COVID care centers for treatment. Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases in the state at 74, followed by 54 in Kangra, 18 in Solan, 15 in Una, 13 in Chamba, 11 in Bilaspur, eight in Shimla, seven in Mandi, two in Kinnaur and one each in Kullu and Sirmaur.

