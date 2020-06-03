Left Menu
COVID-19 spread continues unabated in TN: Tally 25,872

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:40 IST
The spread of coronavirus continued unabated in Tamil Nadu with the state adding 1,000 plus cases, including an all-time single day high in the capital city, for the fourth straight day on Wednesday, taking the total infection count to 25,872. The state also reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 208.

Of the 1,286 new positive cases, which is also a new single day high for the state, as many as 15 were returnees from abroad and 27 from other states, while Chennai accounted for 1,012 of the fresh infections, its highest in a day so far, a health department bulletin said. This is the fourth successive day the state has reported 1,000 plus cases. It saw an addition of 1,091 on Tuesday, 1,162 on Monday and 1,149 on Sunday.

The metropolis continued to be the state's hotspot with its tally of positive cases rising to 17,598. As many as 610 people were discharged on Wednesday from various hospitals and the total recoveries climbed to 14,316, leaving 11,345 active cases.

Nine men and two women died in various hospitals and the deceased included senior citizens with co-morbidities like diabetes and a 48-year old man with hypertension. A 75-year old man died on Wednesday, nine on Tuesday and a 47-year old man on Monday, but all deaths were reported together.

As many as 14,101 samples were tested Wednesday alone, which is the highest number in a single day so far. Cumulatively, 5,28,534 specimens have been tested till date from March in the state.

On high number of testing, a senior health official told PTI that it showed aggressive screening which also reflected the increasing arrival of people from other states and countries by train, air and sea routes. COVID-19 testing is being done in 44 government and 29 private labs across the state.

The total positive cases in Tamil Nadu include 1,344 people who came to the state by road (buses and own vehicles), 108 and 27 returnees from abroad and other states respectively by flights and 245 passengers by train, the bulletin said. In aggregate, 1,724 have tested positive so far out of the total 1,19,486 returnees.

Separately, of the 846 people screened at Chennai and Tuticorin sea ports, none tested positive so far.

