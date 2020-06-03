Left Menu
Lobbies left-of-centre people suppressing success stories of fight against coronavius: Santhosh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:12 IST
There are hundreds of success stories of effective handling of coronavirus pandemic including in Ahmedabad but are not been given enough attention, BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh on Wednesday alleged. He said many success stories of effective handling of the pandemic by the government don't get reported as "lobbies and people from left-of-centre ideology are trying to suppress them".

He also described the screening efforts done by the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh and contact tracing by the Karanataka government as success stories of this crisis. Addressing the valedictory session of an online course on good governance organised by BJP-linked think-tank PPRC, Santhosh claimed, there are hundreds of success stories but they don't get focus.

"Are there not success stories to tell about COVID-19? There are hundred of good stories to tell but they don't get focus at all. It may be the screening efforts of Himachal Pradesh or the contact tracing done by Karnataka. Like that you can go on about success stories of the work done by us," he said. Talking about Ahmedabad, Santhosh said cases are still increasing manifold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Chennai, but claimed that local administration in that city in BJP-ruled Gujarat has been able to check sharp rise in cases.

"Number of coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai, Chennai and New Delhi are still increasing manifold. The rate of rise in cases in Ahmedabad has come down to only 100 to 150 cases per day," he said. Santhosh said the local administration and the state government went to the root cause of the problem to check the spread of the deadly virus.

