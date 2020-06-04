Medium-intensity earthquake hits Noida

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred near Noida in the national capital region (NCR) on Wednesday night, a central government agency said. The epicentre of the quake was 19 km southeast of Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi, the National Center for Seismology said

The earthquake occurred at 10.42 pm at a depth of 4 km, it added

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or property. Earlier, two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 2.9 had occurred in Rohtak in Haryana on May 29. Since April 12, Delhi alone has reported four low intensity quakes -- April 12 (3.5), April 13 (2.7), May 10 (3.4), and May 15 (2.2).