Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala Forest Minister assures strict action against those behind death of pregnant elephant in the state

Kerala Forest Minister K Raju assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in the killing of the pregnant elephant in the state and also clarified that the incident had taken place in Palakkad, and not Malappuram.

ANI | Palakkad (Kerala) | Updated: 04-06-2020 01:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 01:53 IST
Kerala Forest Minister assures strict action against those behind death of pregnant elephant in the state
Pregnant elephant fed pineapple stuffed with crackers died in Kerala. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Forest Minister K Raju assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in the killing of the pregnant elephant in the state and also clarified that the incident had taken place in Palakkad, and not Malappuram. It is important to note that BJP MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi had slammed the Kerala government on Wednesday for not taking the issue of cruelty against animals seriously and had alleged that "Mallapuram is known for its intense criminal activity especially with regards to animals."

"Strict action will be taken against the culprits who are responsible for the killing of a pregnant elephant. I want to clarify that it happened in Palakkad not in Malappuram. Regarding, the remark of Maneka Gandhi, I don't want to comment at this juncture," Raju told ANI here. Gandhi had, later on, slammed the incident as a case of "murder" and had termed Malappuram as the "most violent district" in the country while talking to ANI.

"It is not an incident. It is a murder. A pregnant elephant was fed a pineapple filled with bomb that exploded its mouth. Malappuram is very famous for incidents like this. It is the most violent district in the whole of India," Maneka Gandhi told ANI. The elephant had died on May 27 after she ate the pineapple stuffed with crackers and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.

The elephant was seen standing in the river with her mouth and trunk in the water for some relief from the pain after the explosive-filled fruit exploded in her mouth. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

FIA summons Shoaib Akhtar over PCB advisor's complaint

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who was accused of cyberstalking by the Pakistan Cricket Boards legal advisor, has been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agencys cybercrime wing on Friday to record his statement. The accusation wa...

China-EU summit in Germany postponed due to coronavirus

A summit planned for September in Leipzig, Germany, between China and the European Union has been postponed because of the coronavirus, the German government said on Wednesday. The decision was made after Chancellor Angela Merkel held separ...

Uber signals recovery in rides as lockdown restrictions ease

Uber Technologies Inc said on Wednesday trip requests were gradually picking up, but still remained significantly below prior year levels, as several countries start to lift coronavirus-led restrictions. Trip requests are now down about 70 ...

U.S. House panel says opposes any U.S. trade deal with Brazil

The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee said on Wednesday it opposed the Trump administrations plan to expand economic ties to Brazil under the leadership of President Jair Bolsonaro, given its record on human rights and the environment.Com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020