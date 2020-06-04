Left Menu
Assam reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, state tally reaches 1,830

Assam on Wednesday reported 74 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,830.

Updated: 04-06-2020 02:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 02:22 IST
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.. Image Credit: ANI

Assam on Wednesday reported 74 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,830. "74 new cases of COVID-19 reported till 10.55 pm today (today's total as of now 269), taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,830," said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

At present, there are 1,410 active cases while 413 people have been discharged in the state so far. So far, four people have succumbed to the infection.

India registered its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 8,909 more cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases reported in the country to 2,07,615. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,01,497.

The total death toll rose to 5,815 with 217 more deaths caused by the virus infection in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

