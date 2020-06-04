Left Menu
Development News Edition

On World Bicycle Day, Atlas Cycles announces temporary layoffs

On the International World Bicycle Day, which falls on June 3, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Limited pasted a notice outside its production plant in Sahibabad announcing temporary lay off of its employees.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-06-2020 06:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 06:29 IST
On World Bicycle Day, Atlas Cycles announces temporary layoffs
Visual from the factory of Atlas Cycle (Haryana) Ltd in Ghaziabad. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

On the International World Bicycle Day, which falls on June 3, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Limited pasted a notice outside its production plant in Sahibabad announcing temporary lay off of its employees. Mahesh Kumar, a leader of the worker union from the unit told reporters that close to a thousand workers used to work in the factory.

"This notice should have been given in advance, atleast a week before to the employees. We were called to duty for two days and then suddenly we found this notice pasted today. Many people will get jobless and will be forced to fend for themselves if the management goes ahead with this decision," Kumar said on Wednesday. He added that close to two lakh cycles used to be produced in the factory per month.

The workers' union leader further alleged that the company's owners had previously closed down another factory located in another region just a year back in a similar fashion. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

After long silence, Mattis denounces Trump and military response to crisis

After long refusing to explicitly criticize a sitting president, former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis accused President Donald Trump on Wednesday of trying to divide America and roundly denounced a militarization of the U.S. response to civi...

Thailand's 1 million health volunteers hailed as coronavirus heroes

Nearly every day, 77-year-old Surin Makradee goes door-to-door in her village in Thailand, visiting every home to check peoples temperatures in a routine repeated in communities across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.I consider ...

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Australian PM Scott Morrison today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold India-Australia Virtual Summit with Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday to focus on the positive trajectory in bilateral relations. Dates for the visit of Prime Minister of Australia to India thi...

On World Bicycle Day, Atlas Cycles announces temporary layoffs

On the International World Bicycle Day, which falls on June 3, Atlas Cycles Haryana Limited pasted a notice outside its production plant in Sahibabad announcing temporary lay off of its employees. Mahesh Kumar, a leader of the worker union ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020