Pilot looted by bike-borne assailants in Delhi

Two bike-borne men allegedly intercepted the vehicle of a pilot and looted him on June 3 near IIT flyover here, the pilot has suffered injuries. A case has been registered in this matter.

Incident took place around 1 AM when the pilot was on his way to the airport.

The police have said that case has been registered and they are scanning CCTV footage of the route to nab the culprits. (ANI)