Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Health Ministry advises staff to follow precautionary measures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 10:04 IST
COVID-19: Health Ministry advises staff to follow precautionary measures
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@MoHFW_INDIA)

With several of its officers having tested positive for COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry has issued an office memorandum advising all staff members to "strictly" follow precautionary measures to contain the spread of the disease. The memorandum issued on Wednesday stated that it has been noticed that at times, social distancing is not being maintained in office premises (Nirman Bhawan).

"...the number of COVID-19 positive cases is going up steadily and many officers of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have tested COVID-19 positive. It has been noted that at times, social distancing is not being maintained in the office premises," the memorandum said. Listing a series of precautionary measures to be followed, the ministry said the wearing of masks is mandatory for all employees, only asymptomatic persons shall be allowed to attend office and the staff should maintain social distancing mandatorily. Meetings and conferences should not be conducted physically and maybe organized through video-conferencing, and work from home should be facilitated in case of an emergent situation, it said. All the JSs and EAs concerned shall ensure that their officers and staff attend office at staggered working hours as per a DoPT office memorandum, it stated.

According to the office memorandum, the entire premises of the health ministry, including the washrooms, elevators, and staircases, will be closed for thorough sanitation on June 6-7. The ministry advised discouraging the entry of visitors into the office complex and sanctioning leave whenever a request for self-quarantine is received.

It also advised against using each other's phones, desks, and other work tools and equipment, loitering and crowding in corridors, and urged the staff to maintain respiratory etiquettes. "Gathering of five or more persons at any place in the office is strictly prohibited," the memorandum said, adding that social distancing of at least one meter should strictly be followed while walking, seating, or queuing up for entry and inside the office building.

"All employees should try and use the stairs as far as possible except those who may have problems using the staircase. The movement of physical receipt/file should be discouraged so as to avoid the infection through frequent touching of papers," it read. "All officials are advised to take care of their own health and look out for symptoms such as fever, respiratory problems and, if feeling unwell, should leave the workplace immediately after informing their reporting officers," it stated.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Oriental Hotels FY20 revenue dips due to COVID-19 lockdown

Oriental Hotels Ltd has reported a loss of Rs 3.8 crore in 2019-20 as compared to a profit of Rs 89 crore in the previous financial year due to business interruption across properties on account of COVID-19. The revenue declined to Rs 301 c...

Protests eclipse pandemic, but White House fears resurgence

For weeks, President Donald Trump has been eager to publicly turn the page on the coronavirus pandemic. Now fears are growing within the White House that the very thing that finally shoved the virus from center stage mass protests over the...

EXPLAINER-Hong Kong's China national anthem bill aims to legislate "respect"

Hong Kongs legislature is voting on a controversial bill that would criminalize abuse of Chinas national anthem. Voting got underway in the legislature on Thursday, when a final vote is expected. Protests outside the legislature are expecte...

FEATURE-'Hunger or murder': Lockdown poverty exposes African sex workers to more violence

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, June 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Peninah Wanjiru wasnt really one to take chances.Her friends said the 35-year-old Kenyan sex worker was careful how she conducted business at her home in Majengo, an informal settl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020